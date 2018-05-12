Skip to Main Content
Andre De Grasse falters in 100 at Diamond League Shanghai

Andre De Grasse finished well back of the winner in his first men's 100-metre event of the IAAF Diamond League season on Saturday in Shanghai, China.

Fellow Canadian Sage Watson finishes 3rd in women's 400m hurdles

De Grasse clocked in at time of 10.25 seconds, finishing 8th in the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China 4:00
In rainy conditions at Shanghai Stadium, Reece Prescod of Great Britain won the event in 10.04 seconds, just edging Chjinese sprinters Su Bingtian (10.05) and Xie Zhenye (10.17).

De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., finished eighth in a time of 10.25, while defending world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. finished seventh, in 10.20.

Canadian results

Sage Watson scored Canada's best result in Shanghai, a third-place finish in the women's 400-metre hurdles. The native of Medicine Hat, Alta.,  finished the race in 55.23 seconds.

Watson raced to a time of 55.23 seconds to finish 3rd in the women's 400m hurdles at the IAAF Diamond League stop in Shanghai, China. 2:29

In the men's pole vault, Canada's Shawn Barber finished fifth, clearing a height of 5.61m. France's Renaud Lavillenie took top spot with a mark of 5.81.

Barber wasn't able to clear 5.71, settling for a tie for 5th place at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China 0:53

Vancouver's Liz Gleadle finished fifth in the women's javelin with a season's-best mark of 61.53m.

Gleadle threw a season-best 61.53m, good for a 5th-place finish in the women's javelin at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China 0:52

Alyx Treasure, of Prince George, B.C., finished sixth in the women's high jump, clearing 1.85m.

Treasure maxed out at a height of 1.85m, tying Wang Yang of China for 6th place at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China. 0:39

Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., was fifth in the men's 800m event, finishing in a season's best 1:45.78.

Wycliffe Kinyamel of Kenya paced the field with a time of 1:43.91 seconds, McBride was 5th at 1:45.78 seconds. 3:17

