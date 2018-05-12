Andre De Grasse falters in 100 at Diamond League Shanghai
Fellow Canadian Sage Watson finishes 3rd in women's 400m hurdles
Andre De Grasse finished well back of the winner in his first men's 100-metre event of the IAAF Diamond League season on Saturday in Shanghai, China.
In rainy conditions at Shanghai Stadium, Reece Prescod of Great Britain won the event in 10.04 seconds, just edging Chjinese sprinters Su Bingtian (10.05) and Xie Zhenye (10.17).
De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., finished eighth in a time of 10.25, while defending world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. finished seventh, in 10.20.
Canadian results
Sage Watson scored Canada's best result in Shanghai, a third-place finish in the women's 400-metre hurdles. The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., finished the race in 55.23 seconds.
In the men's pole vault, Canada's Shawn Barber finished fifth, clearing a height of 5.61m. France's Renaud Lavillenie took top spot with a mark of 5.81.
Vancouver's Liz Gleadle finished fifth in the women's javelin with a season's-best mark of 61.53m.
Alyx Treasure, of Prince George, B.C., finished sixth in the women's high jump, clearing 1.85m.
Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., was fifth in the men's 800m event, finishing in a season's best 1:45.78.
