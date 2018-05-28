Hofbauer, Gollish win Canadian Half Marathon Championship
Duo capture men's, women's titles in Calgary
Trevor Hofbauer and Sasha Gollish won the men's and women's half-marathon, respectively, at the Canadian Half Marathon Championship on Sunday in Calgary.
Our men’s half marathon winner, and new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canadian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canadian</a> Champion, is <a href="https://twitter.com/TrevorHofbauer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrevorHofbauer</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunCalgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunCalgary</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ui7VRLyYGz">pic.twitter.com/Ui7VRLyYGz</a>—@CalgaryMarathon
Hofbauer finished the race in one hour eight minutes 26 seconds, nearly one minute ahead of defending champion Kip Kangogo. Gollish clocked in at 1:14:19.
Our women’s half marathon winner and new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canadian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canadian</a> Half Marathon champion is <a href="https://twitter.com/SGollishRuns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SGollishRuns</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunCalgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunCalgary</a> <a href="https://t.co/DDh3nF8qpN">pic.twitter.com/DDh3nF8qpN</a>—@CalgaryMarathon
"I've basically dedicated the last three-and-a-half years of my life to running," Gollish told CBC Sports in March. "It's always for fun but the dedication has been very different this time.
"Running is a priority in my life and I'm very fortunate that those around me are supportive of that. My priority is very much focused on getting my runs and workouts in."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.