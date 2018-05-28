Skip to Main Content
Hofbauer, Gollish win Canadian Half Marathon Championship

Road To The Olympic Games

Hofbauer, Gollish win Canadian Half Marathon Championship

Trevor Hofbauer and Sasha Gollish won the men's and women's half-marathon, respectively, at the Canadian Half Marathon Championship on Sunday in Calgary.

Duo capture men's, women's titles in Calgary

CBC Sports ·
Trevor Hofbauer, pictured at a marathon in 2017, won the Canadian half-marathon title on Sunday in Calgary. (Paul Smith/CBC)
comments

Trevor Hofbauer and Sasha Gollish won the men's and women's half-marathon, respectively, at the Canadian Half Marathon Championship on Sunday in Calgary.

Hofbauer finished the race in one hour eight minutes 26 seconds, nearly one minute ahead of defending champion Kip Kangogo. Gollish clocked in at 1:14:19.

"I've basically dedicated the last three-and-a-half years of my life to running," Gollish told CBC Sports in March. "It's always for fun but the dedication has been very different this time.

"Running is a priority in my life and I'm very fortunate that those around me are supportive of that. My priority is very much focused on getting my runs and workouts in."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us