Hofbauer, Gollish win Canadian Half Marathon Championship

Trevor Hofbauer and Sasha Gollish won the men's and women's half-marathon, respectively, at the Canadian Half Marathon Championship on Sunday in Calgary.

Hofbauer finished the race in one hour eight minutes 26 seconds, nearly one minute ahead of defending champion Kip Kangogo. Gollish clocked in at 1:14:19.

"I've basically dedicated the last three-and-a-half years of my life to running," Gollish told CBC Sports in March. "It's always for fun but the dedication has been very different this time.

"Running is a priority in my life and I'm very fortunate that those around me are supportive of that. My priority is very much focused on getting my runs and workouts in."