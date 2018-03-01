Geneviève Lalonde 11th in women's 3,000m final at indoor track worlds

It was a disappointing world indoor track and field championships for Moncton's Geneviève Lalonde, who finished 11th of 14 runners in the women's 3,000-metre final on Thursday in Birmingham, U.K.

Lalonde, coming off a personal-best time of eight minutes 49.78 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston three weeks ago, never moved above seventh at Arena Birmingham and fell back to 13th after 2,000m before crossing the line in 9:03.91.

The 26-year-old improved her own Canadian record in the 3,000 steeplechase outdoors at last year's world championships in London, England, placing 13th in 9:29.99. A month earlier, Lalonde won the event in 9:37.45 at the Canadian track and field championships in Ottawa.

One of 46 athletes named to represent Canada at the Commonwealth Games in April in Gold Coast, Australia, she finished 16th in the steeplechase at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia successfully defended her title Thursday, stopping the clock in 8:45.05, and has won three consecutive world indoor 3,000 races.

In mid-February, she ran a world-leading 8:31.23 in Sabadell, Spain.

The 27-year-old will double up for the first time at indoor worlds and compete in the women's 1,500, with heat races Friday and the final on Saturday. Canada's Gabriela Stafford and Kate Van Buskirk are also scheduled to race the 1,500.

Reigning world indoor 1,500 champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was second in Thursday's 3,000 in a season-best 8:45.68, while hometown favourite Laura Muir of Great Britain was third in 8:45.78, also a season best. The 23-year-old won the indoor European title in the 3,000 last March. Hassan and Muir will also compete in the 1,500.

The first of the track finals in Birmingham, Thursday's 3,000 was a straight final instead of the athletes progressing through rounds which is usually the case.

High jumper Lysenko exacts revenge

Danil Lysenko reversed his world outdoors result with Mutaz Essa Barshim by winning their world indoors high jump duel on his last leap on Thursday.

Lysenko, an authorized neutral athlete, and Barshim of Qatar cleared three heights on their first attempts and were the only two to attempt 2.36 metres.

Barshim, the IAAF male athlete of 2017, and Lysenko failed at their first two attempts. Barshim let out a roar before his third attempt but again failed. Lysenko asked for quiet from the Arena Birmingham crowd and — after a tense wait — soared over.

"This is the most important result of my career," the 20-year-old Lysenko said. "In London, it was tough. But here, it was really a pleasure to jump with these guys.

"This is unbelievable. Honestly, I did not expect to win and I did not think of it at all. I just tried to do my best."

Lysenko lost to Barshima at the world championships in London last year.