Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Stockholm

Click on the video player above on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Stockholm.

Coverage includes Canada's Christabel Nettey in the women's long jump. Nettey reached the podium at an international event for the first time in three years at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Other Canadians competing in Stockholm include Shawn Barber in the men's pole vault, Aaron Brown in the men's 200-metres, and Mo Ahmed in the men's 5,000.