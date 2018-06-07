Coming Up
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Stockholm
Watch action from the sixth stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Stockholm, including Canada's Christabel Nettey in the women's long jump, Shawn Barber in the men's pole vault, Aaron Brown in the men's 200-metres, and Mo Ahmed in the men's 5,000.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Stockholm.
Coverage includes Canada's Christabel Nettey in the women's long jump. Nettey reached the podium at an international event for the first time in three years at the Commonwealth Games in April.
Other Canadians competing in Stockholm include Shawn Barber in the men's pole vault, Aaron Brown in the men's 200-metres, and Mo Ahmed in the men's 5,000.
