Watch Andre De Grasse run the 100 at Diamond League track & field in China

Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Shanghai, China.

Coverage will feature Canadian star Andre De Grasse competing against American rival Justin Gatlinin the men's 100-metres.

Other Canadians in action include Sage Watson (women's 400m hurdles), Shawn Barber (men's pole vault), Brandon McBride (men's 800m) and Liz Gleadle (women's javelin).