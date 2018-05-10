Coming Up
Watch Andre De Grasse run the 100 at Diamond League track & field in China
Watch action from the second stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Shanghai, China. Canadian star Andre DeGrasse competes against American rival Justin Gatlin in the men's 100-metres, while fellow Canadians Sage Watson, Shawn Barber and Liz Gleadle will also be in action.
Live action begins on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Shanghai, China.
Coverage will feature Canadian star Andre De Grasse competing against American rival Justin Gatlinin the men's 100-metres.
Other Canadians in action include Sage Watson (women's 400m hurdles), Shawn Barber (men's pole vault), Brandon McBride (men's 800m) and Liz Gleadle (women's javelin).
