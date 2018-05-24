Coming Up
Watch the Prefontaine Classic track & field event in Oregon
Watch action from the third stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Eugene, Oregon, beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Pole vaulter Alysha Newman will be on of several Canadian athletes in action at the Prefontaine Classic.
Live coverage of the Diamond League event begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Eugene, Oregon.
Coverage will feature Canadian star
Other Canadians in action include
