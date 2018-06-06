Coming Up
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Oslo
Watch action from the fifth stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Oslo, including Canada's Aaron Brown competing in the men's 200-metre event. Fellow Canadians Liz Gleadle and Sage Watson will also be in competition.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Oslo.
Coverage includes Canada's Aaron Brown in the men's 200-metre event, Sage Watson in the women's 400m hurdles, and Liz Gleadle in the women's javelin.
South African star Caster Semenya will also compete in the women's 800.
