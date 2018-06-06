Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Oslo

Click on the video player above on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. ET to watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Oslo.

Coverage includes Canada's Aaron Brown in the men's 200-metre event, Sage Watson in the women's 400m hurdles, and Liz Gleadle in the women's javelin.

South African star Caster Semenya will also compete in the women's 800.