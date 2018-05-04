Live
Watch Andre De Grasse, Caster Semenya run at Diamond League track & field opener
Watch live action from the first stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Doha, Qatar, on Friday beginning at 12 p.m. ET and will include Canadian star Andre DeGrasse competing in a star-studded men's 200m field as well as dominant South African sprinter Caster Semenya in the women's 1,500.
Watch live on Friday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Doha, Qatar.
Coverage will feature Canadian star Andre De Grasse competing against a star-studded field in the men's 200-metre event. The Olympic silver medallist will line up against reigning world champion, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, 2017 Diamond League champion Noah Lyles of the U.S., and world bronze medallist Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.
Dominant South African sprinter Caster Semenya will also be in competition in the women's 1,500m event.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.