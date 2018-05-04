Watch Andre De Grasse, Caster Semenya run at Diamond League track & field opener

Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Doha, Qatar.

Coverage will feature Canadian star Andre De Grasse competing against a star-studded field in the men's 200-metre event. The Olympic silver medallist will line up against reigning world champion, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, 2017 Diamond League champion Noah Lyles of the U.S., and world bronze medallist Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

As Degrasse prepares to make his Diamond League season debut on Friday, the sprinter says he wants to break the Canadian 100m record of 9.84 seconds held by Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin. 0:24

Dominant South African sprinter Caster Semenya will also be in competition in the women's 1,500m event.