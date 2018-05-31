Canada's Brandon McBride finishes 4th in 800 at Golden Gala

Canada's Brandon McBride finished fourth in the men's 800-metre event at the Diamond League's Golden Gala in Rome on Thursday.

McBride, of Windsor, Ont., posted a season's-best time of one minute 44.99 seconds. Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal took the win in 1:44.65.

Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal 🇰🇪 takes the gold in the men's 800 metres while Windsor's Brandon McBride finishes 4th. <br><br>Catch the rest of the action from the 2018 IAAF Track and Field Diamond League Series in Rome here: <a href="https://t.co/S1mu8iGF6v">https://t.co/S1mu8iGF6v</a> <a href="https://t.co/D74pNdqWiF">pic.twitter.com/D74pNdqWiF</a> —@CBCOlympics

Toronto's Shawn Barber finished seventh in the men's pole vault competition, which was won by American Sam Kendricks.

Barber — whose season's best jump is 5.92m — cleared heights of 5.36 and 5.52 before missing all three attempts at 5.62.

Kendricks cleared his own season's best of 5.84 to take the victory at the Golden Gala.

Crystal Emmanuel, also of Toronto, ran her women's 200 race in 23.08 seconds, which was good enough for fifth place. The event was won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, who blazed to a season's best 22.49.

Diamond League on CBC Sports

CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.

The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets: