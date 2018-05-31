Canada's Brandon McBride finishes 4th in 800 at Golden Gala
Fellow Canadian Shawn Barber places 7th in men's pole vault
Canada's Brandon McBride finished fourth in the men's 800-metre event at the Diamond League's Golden Gala in Rome on Thursday.
McBride, of Windsor, Ont., posted a season's-best time of one minute 44.99 seconds. Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal took the win in 1:44.65.
Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal 🇰🇪 takes the gold in the men's 800 metres while Windsor's Brandon McBride finishes 4th. <br><br>Catch the rest of the action from the 2018 IAAF Track and Field Diamond League Series in Rome here: <a href="https://t.co/S1mu8iGF6v">https://t.co/S1mu8iGF6v</a> <a href="https://t.co/D74pNdqWiF">pic.twitter.com/D74pNdqWiF</a>—@CBCOlympics
Toronto's Shawn Barber finished seventh in the men's pole vault competition, which was won by American Sam Kendricks.
Barber — whose season's best jump is 5.92m — cleared heights of 5.36 and 5.52 before missing all three attempts at 5.62.
Kendricks cleared his own season's best of 5.84 to take the victory at the Golden Gala.
Crystal Emmanuel, also of Toronto, ran her women's 200 race in 23.08 seconds, which was good enough for fifth place. The event was won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, who blazed to a season's best 22.49.
The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets:
- Oslo (June 7, 2 p.m. ET)
- Stockholm (June 10, 10 a.m. ET)
- Paris (June 30, 2 p.m. ET)
- Lausanne (July 5, 2 p.m. ET)
- Rabat (July 13, 1 p.m. ET)
- Monaco (July 20, 2 p.m. ET)
- London (July 21-22, 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m.)
- Birmingham (Aug. 18, 3 p.m. ET)
- Zurich (Aug. 30, 2 p.m. ET)
- Brussels (Aug. 31, 2 p.m. ET)
