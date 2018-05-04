Alysha Newman falters in Doha day after Air Canada damaged her poles

Was it the poles, searing temperature or something else?

Whatever the case, Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman didn't appear herself during Friday's season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, but in fairness to the London, Ont. native, she wasn't competing with her own poles.

After clearing 4.54 metres at Qatar Sports Club, the 23-year-old missed all three attempts at 4.64 to finish seventh in a field of nine, one day after Newman lashed out at Air Canada from her Twitter account for damaging her equipment.

On Thursday, Newman wrote that her heart was broken along with her poles, 'thanks to Air Canada.'

Having cleared 4.24 in Doha, where the temperature hovered around 34 C, Newman needed all three tries to clear 4.44 and 4.54.

At last month's Commonwealth Games in Australia, she matched her personal best of 4.75 to shatter the Games record of 4.62 that had stood since 2006.

Newman had a breakthrough 2017 season during which she vaulted 4.60 or more 10 times. At the world indoor track and field championships in March, she cleared 4.70.

Still, the Air Canada mishap hurts Newman on several levels.

'She can't train, compete unless she borrows poles'

"This goes way beyond just getting some money back for these poles. They're custom made so they can't be replaced quickly. Also Alysha was in a groove. She just won the Commonwealth Games tying her Canadian record so early in the season, so she's on pace to vault even higher later in the season," said CBC Sports analyst Anson Henry.

"She's obviously accustomed to the poles as well, and they need to get work in. Plus, we're talking about multiple poles for various situations and various bar heights. Now she can't train, she can't compete unless she borrows the poles, which won't go over well. So, she can't make any prize money.

"This could potentially take her out of contention in winning the Diamond League trophy," added Henry, "which isn't that far out of her realm of possibilities with the way she's been vaulting. That's $50,000 US, the Diamond trophy, and probably a lot of contract bonuses she could have gotten from her shoe contract with Nike with her Diamond League finish and world ranking at the end of the season."

Reigning Olympic silver medallist Sandi Morris of the United States won Friday's event after clearing 4.84 on her final attempt, followed by Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw (4.64) and American Katie Nageotte in a season-best 4.64.

