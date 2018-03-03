Damian Warner sets Canadian heptathlon record to capture silver at world indoor track championships
28-year-old establishes 4 personal bests en route to podium finish
Damian Warner set a Canadian indoor record and pushed hard in the 1,000-metre leg of the heptathlon, but it wasn't enough to lock up gold at the IAAF World Indoor Track and Field Championships from Birmingham, England on Saturday.
The London, Ont., native won the final event, clocking in at two minutes 37.12 seconds for 906 points, giving him a total of 6343, which broke Michael Smith's 25-year-old national record. His 1,000m time was also a personal best.
But France's Kevin Mayer ran just fast enough, finishing fourth in the event and holding on to beat Warner by five total points for gold. Estonia's Maicel Uibo took bronze
Warner also finished first in the 60m hurdles, setting a season's best with a time of 7.67 seconds and placed seventh in pole vault at 4.90m.
Warner established personal bests in the 1000m, pole vault, high jump and shot put.
New 🇨🇦 record and 🥈 medal for <a href="https://twitter.com/DamianWarner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DamianWarner</a> in the heptathlon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAAFWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAAFWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wicbham2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wicbham2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/mHXj3YkFlg">pic.twitter.com/mHXj3YkFlg</a>—@AthleticsCanada
Canadian results
London, Ont., native Alysha Newman set a new national record in indoor pole vault, soaring to a height of 4.70m, good for a sixth place finish in the final. Her previous personal best was set last month in Fayetteville when she cleared 4.66.
Alysha Newman’s new 🇨🇦 record of 4.70m is good for a 6th place finish in the women’s pole vault final. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAAFWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAAFWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wicbham2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wicbham2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/j9xEThn2Bl">pic.twitter.com/j9xEThn2Bl</a>—@AthleticsCanada
Johnathan Cabral of Peribonka, Que., advanced to Sunday's 60m hurdles semifinal after placing third in his heat with a time of 7.70.
Meanwhile, Calgary's Jenna Westaway did not advance to the 800m final, finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 2:03.91
Tomas Walsh wins shot put ... and bet
Don't bet against Tomas Walsh.
The New Zealander broke the oldest record belonging to the world indoor championships when he won the shot put on Saturday.
Walsh's final throw of 22.31m eclipsed the record of 22.24 set by Ulf Timmermann in 1987, five years before Walsh was born.
Canadian Tim Nedow placed ninth with a mark of 20.82.
The distance was also a personal best for Walsh — indoor and out — and cost his coach Dale Stevenson, who will have to sport huge sideburns for the rest of the year following a wager.
"I had to PB [personal best] and win for him to have mutton chops for nine months," a beaming Walsh told The Associated Press.
It was a second successive world indoor title for Walsh, who also won gold at the 2017 world championships and bronze in the 2016 Olympics.
Walsh and Stevenson also had a bet on the world championships and, after failing to beat his personal best in London, Walsh had to get a tattoo of his coach's choice.
While Walsh wouldn't divulge what tattoo he got, saying it was between him and Stevenson, he did reveal it had to be visible in "barbecue attire" and got it inked on his foot.
Walsh said the bets are a way to relieve the pressure of competition.
"We talk about it generally leading into big comps and what we want to kind of accomplish," he said. "It just adds a little bit more spice. We signal during the competition about it, how you feeling and talk about it. We really don't talk about anything else apart from the bet generally.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.