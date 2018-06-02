Hamstring injury to keep Christian Coleman out of 2 Diamond League meets

American 60 metres world-record holder Christian Coleman will miss next week's Diamond League meetings in Oslo and Stockholm as he recovers from a hamstring injury, his manager said on Saturday.

Coleman had been scheduled to make his season's 200 debut at Oslo on Thursday and run the distance again on Sunday, June 10 at Stockholm.

"We have taken him off of Oslo and Stockholm," Emanuel Hudson, Coleman's manager, told Reuters in a text message. "He has not fully recovered. "Running several PBs [personal bests] this year took more out of him than anticipated."

The world 100 silver medallist injured his right hamstring in workouts last month and in recent losses to compatriot Ronnie Baker in Eugene and Rome told reporters he was still feeling the effects.

"When you tweak something it just takes a little while to get back to where it was," Coleman said after running a wind-assisted 9.84 seconds to trail Baker's 9.78 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on May 26.

He finished fourth to Baker in Rome on Thursday.

Stellar collegiate career

His next scheduled Diamond League race is a 100 in Paris on June 30.

Following a brilliant collegiate career in which he ran 2017's fastest 100 and third fastest 200, the now 22-year-old was expected to be a highlight of the 2018 season and he did not disappoint indoors.

Coleman crushed the 20-year-old world indoor 60 record when he ran 6.34 at the U.S championships in February, then won the world indoor title in 6.37 at Birmingham, England in March.

The fast-starting sprinter also ran what would have been a world record 6.37 in South Carolina in January, but the performance was not ratified.

He had been expected to run a full Diamond League schedule, but pulled out of what would have been his 100 opener in Shanghai last month as a precautionary move after tweaking his hamstring.

