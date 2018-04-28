Skip to Main Content
De Grasse finishes 4th in return to the track at Drake Relays

De Grasse finishes 4th in return to the track at Drake Relays

Andre De Grasse finally returned to the track on Saturday, racing to a fourth-place finish in the 100-metre at the Drake Relays from Des Moines, Iowa. De Grasse last raced July 16, 2017 in Rabat, Morocco in the Diamond League, and then pulled out of August's world track and field championships due to a hamstring injury.

2016 Rio silver medallist runs 10.15 in 1st race after missing last year's worlds

CBC Sports
Canada's Andre De Grasse, in this file photo from 2017, finished fourth in his return to the track on Saturday at the Drake Relays. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Andre De Grasse finally returned to the track on Saturday, racing to a fourth-place finish in the 100-metre at the Drake Relays from Des Moines, Iowa.

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., last raced July 16, 2017 in Rabat, Morocco in the Diamond League before pulling out of August's world track and field championships due to a hamstring injury. 

On Saturday, De Grasse clocked in at 10.15 seconds, finishing behind Isiah Young (10.02), Mike Rodgers (10.03) and CJ Ujah (10.13). He said that was the fastest he's run in a season opener. 

He's set to go head-to-head with Christian Coleman on May 12 in the Diamond League opener at Shanghai Stadium in China. 

Canadian Sage Watson also competed, finishing sixth in the women's 400 hurdles with a time of 56.55.

With files from the Associated Press

