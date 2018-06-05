Skip to Main Content
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman suffers torn tendon in knee

Pole vaulter Alysha Newman suffers torn tendon in knee

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman revealed Monday she has a partially torn patella in her left knee.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist hoping to return this season

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman suffered a partially torn patella tendon during warmup at the Prefontaine Classic on June 2. (Kevin Light/CBC Sports/File)
Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman revealed Monday she has a partially torn patella tendon in her left knee.

The injury forced the 23-year-old to withdraw from Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on May 25 after she suffered the injury in warmup. She made the announcement via Instagram.

The injury is another setback in what has been a frustrating few weeks for Newman. In the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar on May 4, she was forced to use borrowed poles after hers were broken in transit.

She finished seventh in that meet with a clearance of 4.54 metres, well below the personal best of 4.75 metres she set in winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in April.

