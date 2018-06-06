Aaron Brown continues climb to elite sprinter status on Diamond League circuit

Aaron Brown had a positive finish to the 2017 track season, rebounding from a lane violation at the world championships to run 20.30 seconds in the 200 metres at Birmingham, England, and then a season-best 20.17 at the Diamond League final in Brussels.

Behind the scenes, however, the Canadian sprinter's three-year relationship with coach Dennis Mitchell wasn't nearly as strong.

"At several points during the season I was telling him to do one thing and he was doing something else, so I knew there was a disconnect," Mitchell, the 1992 Olympic 100 champion, said over the phone from Florida.

His approach to training and professionalism as an athlete has kicked up a few notches. — Coach Dennis Mitchell on Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown

"At the end of last season, Aaron and I came to an understanding that we're either going to get better or we're not. We had a couple of long conversations, set a serious plan on what we wanted to do and how we wanted to behave on the track, and he has stayed true to that 100 per cent."

A more confident and mature Brown is enjoying one of the most successful seasons of his career entering Thursday's Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway (CBCSports.ca, 2 p.m. ET). The 26-year-old Toronto native is also scheduled to race the 200 at the Diamond League's Bauhaus-Galan meet in Stockholm on Sunday (CBCSports.ca, 10 a.m. ET).

Mitchell, who also won relay gold at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, pointed out Brown is a more active participant this season at practice and has a better understanding of the process of why his coach has him lift weights a certain way and sprint at certain times of the year.

Improved relationship

"His approach to training and professionalism as an athlete has kicked up a few notches," Mitchell said. "Aaron has always been a very talented individual capable of being one of the best sprinters in the world, but he needed to be a more active participant in the process."

Along with a more communicative relationship with his coach, Brown said running at nearly full strength has helped in his training after dealing with early-season injuries in recent years.

Winning a silver medal in the 200 at the Commonwealth Games in April has also presented Brown with more race options, allowing the 26-year-old to better balance his training and travel schedules.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/cgc_jcc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cgc_jcc</a>'s burning up the track today! Aaron Brown turns on the jets down the stretch to take his semi-final heat in the Men's 200m in an impressive 20.18 seconds! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GC2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCoast2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCoast2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCoastGoldRush?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCoastGoldRush</a> <a href="https://t.co/7yUGzutJEj">pic.twitter.com/7yUGzutJEj</a> —@DAZN_CA

"I know exactly what my body needs, what works for me in training and what works for me in [physio] therapy," said Brown, who will race at 3:10 p.m. ET in Oslo. "Having a good support system in place has been a big change and learning to be a better professional has translated into good performances."

In the past, Brown had a tendency to overthink in certain situations, something he said is part of his makeup away from the track.

"I really like to analyze things and sometimes I second-guess myself," said Brown. "It's not really so much the competition as it is my training. Sometimes, I trained too much and wasn't fully rested for a race and that would make me second-guess myself. But I've been in better sync with my coach this year, getting to the point that I'm confident for every race."

Brown is coming off a season-best 20.07 at the recent 44th Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., where 2018 Commonwealth champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago passed him on the straightaway and finished in 20.05. American Noah Lyles won in a world-leading and personal-best 19.69.

American Noah Lyles set a personal best time of 19.69 seconds to win, while Brown ran a season best time of 20.07 seconds, at the IAAF Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene Oregon. 5:30

Brown has spent the past two weeks focused on the first 100 metres of the 200 and trying to understand the importance of not decelerating mentally over the last 50 metres.

"The centrifugal force and tightness of the turn is something that has given him problems over the years," Mitchell said. "We had to make technical adjustments to make him feel comfortable and we've kind of cracked that code this season.

"The times he has shown in practice tells me he's in 19-second shape, easily, but he's still learning the nuances of racing these [elite] guys. We want Aaron competing well and if he does that, he will be one of the top three guys going into the Diamond League final and in contention for the trophy."

Other Canadians competing in Oslo:

Liz Gleadle, women's javelin throw (noon ET): The Vancouver native opened her outdoor season on May 12 with a throw of 61.53 metres at Diamond League Shanghai, where Gleadle placed fifth in the field of 10. Her personal best of 64.83 is the Canadian record.

Taking a bite outta <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Monday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Monday</a>. Old pic, but same goals: get that hardware! 🥇🏅🥇<br>.<br>.<br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/javelin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#javelin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/panamgames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#panamgames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/teamcanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#teamcanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrackNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrackNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goals</a> <a href="https://t.co/dpm18ZRkYy">https://t.co/dpm18ZRkYy</a> <a href="https://t.co/jfUB6Nudb2">pic.twitter.com/jfUB6Nudb2</a> —@Javelizz

Sage Watson, 400m hurdles (2:03 p.m. ET): Watson is coming off a season-best 54.81-second performance to finish fourth at the recent Prefontaine Classic. The 23-year-old from Medicine Hat, Alta., clocked 55.23 a month ago in Shanghai.

Other Canadians competing in Stockholm:

Shawn Barber, pole vault (Sunday, 9:38 a.m. ET): The Toronto native finished seventh at last week's Diamond League meet in Rome, clearing heights of 5.36 metres and 5.52 before missing all three attempts at 5.62. Barber's season best is 5.92.

Mo Ahmed, men's 5,000 (10:40 a.m.): Ahmed, 27, turned in a fourth-place finish (eight minutes 22.29 seconds) in the men's 2-mile run at the recent Prefontaine Classic. In April, he clocked a season-best 13:52.78 in winning a silver medal in the 5,000 at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Canadian long-distance runner hears the murmurs and whispers about how skinny he looks and his weight. But he doesn’t let that affect his running. Ahmed has come to the realization that his normal weight is were he should be, no matter what people say. 1:53

Christabel Netty, women's long jump (10:45 a.m.): The Surrey, B.C., native reached the podium at an international event for the first time in three years at the Commonwealth Games in April, overcoming back soreness to jump 6.84 metres. Nettey, 27, previously won gold at the 2015 Pan Am Games.

