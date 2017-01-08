Different venue, same head-turning Olympians!

This star-studded cast traded in a day of training for Red Carpet glam at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Canada's Brianne Theisen-Eaton claimed a bronze medal in the heptathlon while husband and USA's Ashton Eaton won gold in the decathlon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. This power couple recently announced their retirement from competition.

What better way to celebrate their athletic careers than a night at the Golden Globes?

They were the talk of Rio 2016 and continue to keep the conversation going at high profile award shows. 

The Eaton's weren't the only Olympians in attendance. Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles, Ali Raisman and Madison Kocian also embraced the flashing lights from the Red Carpet. 

While the Golden Globes honour the best in film and American television, some fans are only watching for the Olympians. 

This wasn't the only star-dazzling night the Olympians got to attend. The night prior to the 74th Golden Globe Awards many athletes were seen at the 'Gold Meets Golden' event in Los Angeles.

According to their Twitter account, 'Gold Meets Golden' is an event that brings Hollywood entertainers and medal-winning Olympians to support current U.S. Olympic teams and athletes. 

Here's a few glamour shots from the 2017 event:

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, also attended the event. Jenner and Eaton competed in the same sport — the decathlon — at the Olympics. 

caitlyn-jenner-eatons

Olympic athletes, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Ashton Eaton and Caitlyn Jenner attend Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event at Equinox on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images)