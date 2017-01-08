Different venue, same head-turning Olympians!

This star-studded cast traded in a day of training for Red Carpet glam at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Canada's Brianne Theisen-Eaton claimed a bronze medal in the heptathlon while husband and USA's Ashton Eaton won gold in the decathlon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. This power couple recently announced their retirement from competition.

What better way to celebrate their athletic careers than a night at the Golden Globes?

I'm not sure why Brianne Theisen-Eaton and Ashton Eaton are at the Golden Globes, but damn, they look fabulous. (via @GiselleMB7) pic.twitter.com/CAcsSSlolR — @breakpointsaved

They were the talk of Rio 2016 and continue to keep the conversation going at high profile award shows.

@alroker @goldenglobes @lilycollins Make sure you say hello to the Eatons. Greatest athletes ever?? — @electrolites15

Love seeing Olympians @AshtonJEaton and @btheiseneaton in the background of the #GoldenGlobes red carpet coverage — @maggiehendricks

The Eaton's weren't the only Olympians in attendance. Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles, Ali Raisman and Madison Kocian also embraced the flashing lights from the Red Carpet.

#PHOTO | Aly, Simone and Madison on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet (via today_show on snapchat) pic.twitter.com/lctAjI7g2N — @AlyRaismanNews

While the Golden Globes honour the best in film and American television, some fans are only watching for the Olympians.

The only reason I care about the #GoldenGlobes is seeing which @teamusa athletes are in attendance. 😍😍😍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #olympicfan #teamusa — @SarahB2P

This wasn't the only star-dazzling night the Olympians got to attend. The night prior to the 74th Golden Globe Awards many athletes were seen at the 'Gold Meets Golden' event in Los Angeles.

According to their Twitter account, 'Gold Meets Golden' is an event that brings Hollywood entertainers and medal-winning Olympians to support current U.S. Olympic teams and athletes.

Here's a few glamour shots from the 2017 event:

Gold Meets Golden ✨ pic.twitter.com/z5N53usCYM — @Simone_Biles

Olympic power couple @WeAreEaton topped off a momentous week with the ultimate celebration: #GoldMeetsGolden pic.twitter.com/NhV4pwt9iQ — @LA2024

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, also attended the event. Jenner and Eaton competed in the same sport — the decathlon — at the Olympics.