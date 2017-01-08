Canada will open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign against Asia qualifier Hong Kong and wrap up pool play against top-ranked New Zealand.

Canadian coach Francois Ratier already knew that his third-ranked Canadians were in Pool A with New Zealand, No. 23 Hong Kong and No. 10 Wales but was awaiting word from World Rugby on the first-round schedule of the 12 team tournament that runs Aug. 9-26 in Ireland.

Ratier will have few complaints with the schedule, given it allows his team time to ramp up in competition.

Only the three group winners and the best second-place finisher advance to the semifinals, meaning Canada's Aug. 17 showdown with the Black Ferns will likely determine the group winner.

Canada opens Aug. 9 against Hong Kong before taking on Wales on Aug. 13. All three of its pool games are in Dublin.

The Canadian women finished runner-up to England in the 2014 world 15s championship in France.