Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard appears one step closer to becoming an Olympic gold medallist.

The International Olympic Committee has stripped Russia's Svetlana Tzarukaeva of the silver medal she won at the London Olympics after retesting of her samples showed evidence of the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

Girard was the bronze medallist in the 63-kilogram class in 2012 but with gold medallist Maiya Maneza already stripped of her result for a positive retest last fall, the Canadian should eventually be promoted to the top of the podium.

The IOC did not clarify in a release announcing the sanctions Wednesday how the medals would be redistributed.

The 32-year-old Girard, who grew up in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., and now coaches weightlifters in the Vancouver area, became the first Canadian woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal when she finished third in London.

Olympic weightlifting medals are determined by the sum of each lifter's best result in the snatch and the clean and jerk, with three attempts allowed in each.