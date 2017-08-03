They had high hopes for an Olympic medal but decided to break up the partnership after a disappointing performance in Rio.

Now, almost a year later, Canadians Sarah Pavan and Heather Bansley could be squaring off against each other with their new partners in the semifinals at the beach volleyball world championships in Vienna.

First, they'll have to take care of a little business in the quarter-finals in order for that matchup to become reality.

Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes, who are ranked No. 2 on the FIVB World Tour, defeated Nina Betschart and Tanja Hüberli of Switzerland 2-0 (21-17, 23-21) on Thursday in the Round of 16. The Canadians will face Germany's Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur in the quarter-finals.

Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson also advanced Wednesday with a 2-1 (21-19, 16-21, 17-15) win over Cuba's Lidiannis Echeverria and Leila Martinez. The win sets up a quarter-final matchup with Americans April Ross and Lauren Fendrick.

Should both Canadian teams win, Pavan and Bansley will be competing as adversaries for the second time since their split. Bansley and Wilkerson defeated Pavan and Humana-Paredes in a qualifier at the FIVB World Tour Finals in Toronto last September.

Bansley and Pavan split after four years together following their quarter-final loss at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On the men's side, Canadians Sam Schachter and Sam Pedlow upset the reigning Olympic silver medallists to advance to the round of 16. Schachter and Pedlow beat Italy's Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo 2-0 (21-19, 21-19).

"It came down to our relationship and I think we were a little stronger mentally at the end of the game," Pedlow said in a press release. "I think when we have fun, we do well and we're having a whole lot of fun right now."

Canadians Ben Saxton and Chaim Schalk also moved on to the Round of 16, defeating Chilean cousins Marco Grimalt and Esteban Grimalt 2-0 (23-12, 21-16). Their reward is a match against the reigning Olympic and World champions, Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt. The Brazilians are looking to become the first team to win back to back world titles.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes have not lost a set in the tournament, and Pavan said consistency has been key for the Canadians.

"Even if we do give up points, we're confident in our team and we trust each other," Pavan said. "I think that's the big thing that helps carry us through when the times get tough. Even this morning we were able to pull out a close one even when we got down because we never stop believing."

Bansley said their win was a total team effort.

"We are fortunate enough to have a nice team here to support us with video, so we were able to scout their matches from earlier in the tournament," she explained. "We have to give credit to the rest of our team — scouting and doing match reports — and all of us working together to come up with a plan."