Click on the video player above on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to watch live action begins from a NORCECA women's volleyball world championship qualifying event in Langley, B.C.
Action begins with Cuba vs. Nicaragua, followed by Canada vs. Saint Lucia at 11 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with Cuba taking on Lucia, with Canada vs. Nicaragua at 11 p.m. ET.
Saturday marks the final day of competitions with Canada battling Cuba (8 p.m. ET) and Nicaragua facing Saint Lucia (112 p.m. ET)
