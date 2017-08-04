Canadians Ben Saxton and Chaim Schalk delivered the biggest upset of the beach volleyball world championships, stunning Olympic and world champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil Friday.

The 13th-seeded Canadians advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 (21-19, 19-21, 15-13) win over the No. 5 Brazilians.

It was only the second win by Saxton and Schalk in 10 FIVB World Tour matches for Saxton and Schalk over Cerutti and Schmidt.

"We stayed strong," said Saxton after the match. "We didn't let them get a big rally against us. This is up there [for biggest victories]. This is our second time in the quarter-finals at the world championships, and they are the reigning Olympic champions. This feels awesome, but we are already focused on the next one. We just beat the team with the most experience in a high-pressure situation, and if we can beat them, we can beat anyone."

The Canadians will now play another Brazilian team, Andre Loyola Stein and Evandro Gonçalves Oliveira Júnior.

Pavan, Humana-Paredes eliminated

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes had their run to the final stopped.

Americans Lauren Fendrick and April Ross defeated Pavan and Humana-Paredes in the semifinal round 2-1 (19-21, 21-16, 15-11).

The Americans avenged their loss to the Canadians from a previous FIVB World Tour meeting.

Pavan and Humana-Peredes came out strong, but couldn't hold off Fendrick and Ross.



"After the first set, they got an early lead, they were really aggressive and our sideout really just wasn't there and we weren't defending as we normally do," said Humana-Paredes. "We usually put them in a lot of trouble with our serves and are able to turn a lot of points, but in the second and third set, we were not doing that unfortunately. We still have a chance at a medal and that's what we're going for!"