An impressive run by Canada's Sarah Pavan and beach volleyball partner Melissa Humana-Paredes at the FIVB World Tour finals came to abrupt end Friday in a straight-sets semifinal loss to reigning Olympic and world champions Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany.

Ludwig and Walkenhorst thrilled the hometown crowd in Hamburg with a convincing 21-14, 21-15 victory to advance to Saturday's final at 7:55 a.m. ET with $100,000 on the line.

They will be seeking their second straight World Tour finals title after winning the 2016 event in Toronto.

A near-flawless performance on Friday was even more impressive considering the pair competed in just four FIVB World Tour events together this season following Ludwig's off-season right shoulder surgery and Walkenhorst's various ailments.

After winning gold at last summer's Rio Olympics, Ludwig and Walkenhorst became the first women's team to complete the triple crown of beach volleyball by capturing the world championships in Vienna earlier this month.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, with six top-four finishes in their past six tournaments during their first season together, will play for bronze on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.