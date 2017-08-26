Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes finished out their beach volleyball season with a fourth-place finish at the FIVB World Tour Finals in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday.
The Canadians fell to Brazil's Larissa Franca and Talita Antune in the bronze-medal match in straight sets, 21-19, 21-17.
Pavan said she had mixed emotions after another fourth place result – the new duo's third such finish in their last six tournaments.
"It's going to take a little bit of time to get over but when we look back we can reflect on a great first season together," Pavan said.
The Canadian pair have reached the semifinals in seven of their eight events this season.
"We'll take a break and come back stronger. We want to win medals and I think for our first year our performance is better than we could have expected."
For Brazil's Maestrini and Antunes it was their sixth medal of the 2017 season.
