Canada's Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman reached the top of the men's podium at the Sydney two-star event on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour on Saturday.

Until today, Saxton, a 2016 Olympian, won one silver and four bronze medals on the World Tour with his former partner, while O'Gorman had medals at the age-class world championship level. This was also their first tournament as a pair.

"It was a great start for our new partnership. I'm so excited for what the future has in store for us. I want to thank Ben for being such a stud all week!" O'Gorman said.

France's Youssef Krou and Quincy Aye and William Kolinske and Miles Evans of the United States rounded out the podium while top seeds and Australian favourites Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann finished fourth.

Saxton and O'Gorman dominated the first set, cruising to a 21-8 win. Krou and Aye stayed in contention in the second set. But with the score even at six, the Canadians began to pull away with four straight points.

On Saxton and O'Gorman's second match point, Krou's serve went wide giving the Canadian duo the victory in straight sets 21-8, 21-16.



Earlier in the day, the pair secured their spot in the final with a come-from-behind victory over the U.S. 18-21, 21-19, 16-9.

"My sister [Camille Saxton, with Julie Gordon] won gold in Sydney earlier in the year, so I had to make sure she wouldn't be the only one," Saxton said. "I love the crowd here. There are so many nice people and the beach is amazing, so it's awesome to be here."

Megan Nagy and Marie-Christine Lapointe were the lone Canadian women's pair and finished 19th overall.