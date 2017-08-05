The Canadian duo of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes fell to Brazil in the bronze-medal match at the beach volleyball world championships in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday.

Lariss Franca and Talita Antunes — a familiar opponent — prevailed 2-1 (21-12, 16-21, 18-16) to reach the podium.

Pavan, competing in her third world championships, was not pleased with the outcome.

"It's very disappointing, there is no absolutely excuse. We led 5-0 in the third and lost, we just didn't take care of it," said Pavan. "I don't know if we relaxed and thought 'oh, we got this.' I don't know if we took a breath for a second, but we needed to keep the pressure on.

"We let them off the hook. Our serve receive got a little messy."

Future is bright

However, Pavan had a more positive outlook on the season as a whole.

"We've only played seven tournaments together, and we've had a really good season overall. Our future together is very bright and it's exciting because I know we can get a lot better. Melissa is a great player and this is her first season playing on the left side."

The Brazilian side also defeated Pavan and Humana-Paredes in the final of a World Tour event leading up to the championships.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes had their run to the final stopped a day earlier with a loss to Americans Lauren Fendrick and April Ross.

Playing in their first full season together, Pavan and Humana-Paredes entered the tournament on a hot streak, having already won four medals on the World Tour, highlighted by a gold in Porec, Croatia, on Canada Day.

Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany defeated Fendrick and Ross in the final 2-1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-9).

Saxton, Schalk defeated in quarter-finals

Canadians Ben Saxton and Chaim Schalk, who delivered the biggest upset of the tournament on Friday with a stunning win over Olympic and world champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil, couldn't keep the momentum going in their quarter-finals match with another Brazilian pair.

Andre Loyola Stein and Evandro Gonçalves Oliveira Junior took the match in three sets, 17-21, 22-20, 15-10.

Canada's Chaim Schalk, left, and Ben Saxton, seen at a previous event, produced their best finish of the season despite losing in the quarter-finals at the beach volleyball world championships in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. (Mario Ruiz/EPA)

"[Brazil] played really well. Both teams were siding out very well, and in the third they managed to put a lot more service pressure and that put us just enough behind that we couldn't come back. They served really hard and I struggled passing a bit, that turned the match," said Saxton.

Despite the loss, the fifth-place finish was the best for the duo this season.

"It was a good experience overall, we played some really good matches. Obviously yesterday's match is the highlight. We would have liked to have gone a little further, it's always tough because you end on a loss most of the time, but we're happy overall with how we played."

The men's medal matches will take place on Sunday.

Two other Canadian pairs also finished in the top 10. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson finished fifth on the women's side, while Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter were ninth in the men's competition.

Julie Gordon and Camille Saxton (17th), Taylor Pischke and Jamie Broder (33rd) and Ryan Vandenburg and Aaron Nusbaum (33rd) round out the Canadian results at the tournament.