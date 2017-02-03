Iran's official news agency is reporting that U.S. wrestlers have been banned from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition in the western city of Kermanshah in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.
The Friday report quotes Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case and: "Eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed."
The competition is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.
This decision marks the first action by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory decision in return.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.