The UK's Jazmin Sawyers has a resume the size of a novel — and it just keeps on growing.

On top of establishing herself as a versatile athlete, having won medals in high jump, long jump, heptathlon and even bobsleigh at Youth, European and Commonwealth Games — the Rio 2016 long jump finalist can sing.

Sawyers, who recently suffered racist abuse after her Rio Olympic appearance, was generally well received online for her performance on the British edition of The Voice, which aired on Saturday night.

@JazminSawyers @ITV @thevoiceuk @iamwill Well I give up! Young, beautiful, Olympian, lovely voice.. I'm off to hide in the corner — @Livi13Alexandra

This is how all athletics fans look right now as they settle down on the sofa to watch @JazminSawyers on @thevoiceuk. pic.twitter.com/vBREJshhYm — @Statman_Jon

We're more used to tweeting a congrats to our team members about their athletic performances but well done to @JazminSawyers on #thevoiceuk! — @EnglandAthletic

The long jumper finished eighth in the final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.