Click on the video player above Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET to re-live all the action from Day 8 of the IAAF track & field world championships in London, England.
Friday features Canada's Crystal Emmanuel in the final of the women's 200 metres, Melissa Bishop in the semifinals of the women's 800, and Damian Warner in the first five events of the decathlon.
CBCSports.ca will live stream all of the action from London through the event's final day on August 12. Click here for the full schedule of events.
You can also catch more track and field action on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program dedicated to high-performance sport.
