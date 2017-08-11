Click on the video player above at noon ET to watch live action from the IAAF track & field world championships in London, England.

Live coverage of Friday's afternoon session features Crystal Emmanuel in the women's 200-metre final (4:50 p.m. ET). Emmanuel is the first Candian woman to reach the final in this event since 1983.

Canada's Damian Warner is competing in the decathlon, which continues with the high jump (noon ET) and 400-metre (3:45 p.m. ET) legs. He heads into the afternoon session in sixth place after the first three stages of the event.

You can also see Canada's Phylicia George compete in the 100m hurdles semifinals (2:05 p.m. ET), plus Melissa Bishop in the women's 800m semifinals (2:35 p.m. ET) and Geneviève Lalonde in the women's 3000m steeplechase final (4:25 p.m. ET).

CBCSports.ca will live stream all of the action from London through the event's final day on Aug. 12. Click here for the full schedule of events.

You can also catch more track and field action at 6:30 p.m. ET with our Day 7 highlight show.