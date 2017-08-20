Click on the video player above on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET to watch the IAAF Diamond League track & field world event in Birmingham, England.​

Athletes in action include Canada's Alysha Newman in the women's pole vault event. Newman is fresh off a sixth place finish at the track and field world championships last week in London, England.

Canada's Aaron Brown will be in Birmingham looking for redemption after a DQ cost him a spot in the men's 200-metre semifinals at track worlds.

Sage Watson made it to the women's 400m hurdles in London, and she'll look to better that result in Birmingham.

Rounding out the Canadian content will be Michael Mason (failed to qualify for the high jump final at worlds) and Brandon McBride (seventh in the men's 800m final).