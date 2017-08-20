Click on the video player above on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, featuring action from the IAAF Diamond League track & field world event in Birmingham, England.
Action includes Canada's Alysha Newman in the women's pole vault event. Newman is fresh off a sixth place finish at the track and field world championships last week in London, England.
Canada's Aaron Brown will be in Birmingham looking for redemption after a DQ cost him a spot in the men's 200-metre semifinals at track worlds.
Sage Watson made it to the women's 400m hurdles in London, and she'll look to better that result in Birmingham.
Rounding out the Canadian content will be Michael Mason (high jump) and Brandon McBride (800m).
