Click on the video player above Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, featuring action from the IAAF track & field world championships in London, England.​

Saturday's action includes Canada's Damian Warner in the men's decathlon, as well as the men's and women's 4x100m relay finals, women's 100m hurdles and men's 5000m final.

Host Scott Russell also interviews IAAF president Sebastian Coe about a range of issues, including renewing the call for lifetime bans on doping offenders.

CBCSports.ca will live stream all of the action from London through the event's final day on August 12. Click here for the full schedule of events.