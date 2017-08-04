Andre De Grasse isn't the only one disappointed his hamstring injury will keep him out Usain Bolt's final 100-metre race.
Bolt, who has held the title of world's fastest man since winning gold in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, told CBC Sports' Perdita Felicien that he was looking forward to racing the 22-year-old Canadian in his final 100 metres at the world track and field championships in London.
"I was looking forward to it because it was a showdown," Bolt said after winning his 100 heat in London Stadium. "Injuries are part of the sport, so you just gotta bounce back. He's a young kid. Hopefully he just focuses on getting right and he should be fine."
The 30-year-old Bolt and De Grasse have enjoyed a friendly rivalry since De Grasse emerged as one of the top sprinters in the world in 2015, most notably at last year's Rio Olympics. Both also have lucrative sponsorship deals with Puma.
De Grasse was coming into these championships as a top threat for Bolt's 100 title but suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring in training on Monday.
Bolt, who will also run in the 4x100, has said this will be his final meet.
The final takes place Saturday (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 4:45 p.m. ET).
