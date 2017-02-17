The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Nesta Carter has filed an appeal against his doping ban, a sanction that caused Usain Bolt to lose one of his nine Olympic gold medals.
Carter tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine in fresh analysis of his urine sample given at the 2008 Beijing Games. The positive test led to the rest of the Jamaican 4x100-meter relay team, including Bolt, losing their gold medals.
A CAS verdict will likely take several months. The court says a three-member judging panel must be appointed before a hearing date can be set.
CAS says the panel will then "deliberate and at a later date, it will issue a decision."
