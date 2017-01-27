Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"It's rough that I have to give back one of my medals and I already gave it back because it was of course required by the IOC", Bolt told the Reuters in his first comments since the IOC ruling.
More to come.
