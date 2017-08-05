Usain Bolt has ended his stellar 100-metre career without a world title in his final individual race.

In a tight finish, Bolt was punished for his slow start and Justin Gatlin held him off at the line in 9.92 seconds. American sprinter Christian Coleman took silver in 9.94 seconds and Bolt took bronze in 9.95. Gatlin and Bolt both posted a season-best time.

Usain Bolt finishes 3rd in 100m farewell, American Justin Gatlin takes gold13:09

"My start is killing me," Bolt said. "Normally it gets better during the rounds but it didn't come together."

Gatlin bows

Gatlin knows what Bolt has meant to the sport, graciously bowing in admiration in front of him — even after beating him. The two men, never really friends, warmly embraced and spoke.

Justin Gatlin, left, bends down to Usain Bolt after Bolt's final individual race. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

"It's just so surreal right now," Gatlin said. "Usain has accomplished so much in our sport and inspired others."

Bolt was aiming for his fourth world championship. Despite the loss, he remains arguably one of greatest sprinters of all time. He holds the world record in the distance, having broken his own mark at the 2009 worlds in Berlin to reset the bar at 9.58.

"It is just one of those things," Bolt said, showing his carefree demeanour even in defeat. "It has been brilliant."

Gatlin booed

Likely because of his doping past, the 35-year-old Gatlin was booed following the race. His career has been interrupted by two doping suspensions.

Usain Bolt on 100m final: 'I knew it was going to be that difficult'2:07

"It's not about the crowd," Gatlin said. "I tuned it out through the rounds and stayed the course."

Gatlin was Olympic champion in 2004 before Bolt burst on the scene to capture three Olympic gold medals in the 100.

Canada's Andre De Grasse was set to compete but was forced to pull out on Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury on Monday.