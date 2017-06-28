​Usain Bolt started the European leg of his final season before retirement with a victory in the 100 metres at the Golden Spike meeting on Wednesday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

At the meet where he has most frequently competed in his career, with nine appearances, Bolt reeled in the rest of the field after a trademark slow start to cross the finish line in 10.06 seconds.

However, he had to hold off a strong challenge from Yunier Perez of Cuba, edging him by 0.03. Jak Ali Harvey of Turkey was third in 10.26.

Bolt's performance fell short of his season best of 10.03, which was clocked at the 100 and 200 world record holder's final race in his native Jamaica on June 11.

"I'm not happy with the time," he said. "But it's not important, I enjoyed it so much."

Bolt mentioned a back problem that slowed him, but downplayed its significance.

"I'm going to see my doctor (in Germany) soon, I know he will fix every problem," he said. "All I need to do now is just to train hard and focus on getting myself into great shape. I'm not worried about that. It's just my back, it's always an issue. I didn't get injured, that's a key thing."

Bolt is preparing for the world championships in London, England in August, the final major competition for the eight-time Olympic champion.

De Grasse on chasing Bolt's legacy5:18

Bolt said he liked the Golden Spike because it was one of the first professional meets that invited him to run at the start of his career, and he also appreciated the fact that the stands were always packed, despite bad weather during some of his previous appearances.

In an emotional farewell after the race, fans held up colored cards that formed a huge Jamaican flag in the stands, with a giant message: "THANX UB." The Jamaican anthem followed, with Bolt singing along.

The only other race he's scheduled before the worlds is the Diamond League event in Monaco on July 21. He's still undecided about other meets.

Newman vaults to 2nd place

Elsewhere, Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman cleared 4.65 metres to finish second.

The London, Ont., athlete is coming off a no mark at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on June 18.

The 22-year-old Newman, who finished 17th at last summer's Rio Olympics, broke her own mark to set a new Canadian record of 4.71 at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational in April at the University of Miami.

Newman also holds the Canadian women's indoor pole vault record of 4.65, set in January at the Fred Foot track and field meet in Toronto.

Earlier this season, the former hurdler and gymnast cleared 4.60 to win the women's pole vault competition at the Adidas Boost Boston Games, defeating former Olympic champion and U.S. record holder Jenn Suhr, 35.

Other winners Wednesday: