Usain Bolt will return to the Golden Spike track meet in the Czech city of Ostrava to run the 100 metres.
Organizers say the eight-time Olympic champion will run on June 28.
Bolt will race for the ninth time at the meet, part of the IAAF world challenge series, as part of his preparations for the world championships in London in August.
"I think [the Golden Spike] was the first professional track meet that invited me to run back at the start of my career and it is fitting that I should return there in my final season," says Bolt.
Bolt previously said he didn't plan to run the 200 metres in his final season.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.