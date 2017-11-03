The IAAF says it will create a world rankings system to help decide qualification for the Olympics and world championships.
Track and field's governing body says Hungary-based analysts Elite Ltd. will help with "the build, management and maintenance of a new IAAF results and statistics database."
The IAAF says the rankings will operate next year and be used to shape entries to the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Details about how the rankings point system will work have not been finalized.
IAAF President Sebastian Coe says the rankings will give "a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events."
