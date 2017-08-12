Damian Warner is in fifth place with two events remaining in the decathlon at the track and field world championships in London.

Javelin (12:30 p.m. ET) and the 1500-metre race (3:45 p.m) will take place Saturday afternoon, which you can watch live on CBCSports.ca

Warner started his second day of competition by clocking the fastest time in the 110-metre hurdles to move into third overall.

The Canadian, who is recovering from a stomach bug that has plagued other athletes at the event, recorded a time of 13.63 seconds in the hurdles.

However, Warner's ninth-place result in his group in the discus throw (40.67 metres) dropped him back to fifth.

In the last event of the morning session, Warner cleared a season's-best 4.70m in pole vault, but missed all three of his attempts at 4.80 to finish fourth in his group and maintain fifth overall at 6867 points.

Damian Warner struggles to clear 4.80m in pole vault, still sits 5th overall1:27

Kevin Mayer of France remains in the lead with 7237 points, Rico Freimuth of Germany is next with 7121, while German teammate Kai Kazmirek moved up to third with 7021.

Warner fell ill earlier in the week with the viral gastroenteritis that has affected 40 athletes at the meet so far, and spent Tuesday and Wednesday quarantined in his hotel room.

The 27-year-old said Friday's five events — 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 — were draining.

Canada's Damian Warner drops to 5th in decathlon standings after discus throw1:18

"It took a lot of energy out of me. I felt [it] in the 100 metres," the 27-year-old told CBC Sports.

On Friday, Warner ran a season-best time of 47.47 seconds in the 400, moving into fourth place in the final event of the day.

"I'm hoping that I can put a special day [Saturday]," he said.

Warner is chasing his first decathlon world title after taking the silver medal in 2015 and bronze in 2013. He claimed bronze at last year's Olympics. American Ashton Eaton, who is now retired, won gold each time.