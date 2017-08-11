Canada's Damian Warner remains in sixth place after the first four legs of the decathlon at the track and field world championships in London, England.

Kevin Mayer of France leads the way with 3,581 points and is followed by two Germans: Kai Kazmirek and Rico Freimuth, who are tied for second with 3,472. Warner stands 60 points behind the podium leaders at 3,412.

The 27-year-old took the early lead Friday by running the top time in the opening stage, the 100 metres (10.50 seconds).

Damian Warner leads after 1st stage of decathlon4:39

But he fell to second in the standings after tying for the 11th-best leap in the long jump (7.44 metres).

Warner sits in a tie for 2nd after long jump1:36

Warner then sank to sixth after placing 24th in the shot put (13.45m).

Damian Warner slides after disappointing shot put result1:10

The London, Ont., native couldn't make up any ground after the high jump event. His best jump was a 2.02-metre effort, but well off his personal-best of 2.09. His season best is 2.03.

The BBC reported in its online broadcast Friday that Warner is one of the nine members of the Canadian team to contract the norovirus. Athletics Canada wouldn't confirm he had the stomach bug, saying it can't "divulge personal health information about athletes without their permission."

With seven legs to go, France's Kevin Mayer is the leader. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist posted a personal best of 10.70 seconds in the 100 and came close to his lifetime outdoor standard in the shot put with a throw of 15.72 metres en route to scoring 2,703 points over the first three events.

He's followed by Germany's Rico Freimuth (2,678) and American Trey Hardee (2,647). Warner has 2,590 points.

Warner, from London, Ont., is chasing his first decathlon world title. The 27-year-old took the silver medal in 2015 and bronze in 2013. He claimed bronze at last year's Olympics. American Ashton Eaton, who is now retired, won gold each time.

Decathlon competition continues Friday with the high jump (noon ET) and 400 metres (3:45 p.m. ET).

The final five events of the decathlon go Saturday.

George moves on in hurdles

Canada's Phylicia George advanced to the semifinals of the women's 100-metre hurdles event by placing third in her heat.

Phylicia George moves on to 100m hurdle semifinals2:30

Fellow Canadian Angela Whyte placed sixth in her heat and was eliminated.

The semifinals are scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.

No Canadians in high jump final

Canada's Mike Mason failed to qualify for the final in the men's high jump after clearing 2.26 metres.

Mike Mason falls just short of qualifying for men's high jump final0:20

Reigning world and Olympic champion Derek Drouin of Canada is not competing due to an Achilles tendon injury.