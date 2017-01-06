Following her decision to retire from competition, Canadian heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton is drawing praise from both her peers and those who hope to follow in her footsteps.

The 28-year-old Saskatchewan native, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics, announced her retirement this week along with her husband and training partner, Ashton Eaton, the two-time Olympic decathlon champion and world-record holder.

Along with Andre De Grasse, Damian Warner, Derek Drouin and Melissa Bishop, Theisen-Eaton was part of a new wave of Canadian athletes who helped end the nation's track and field medal drought at the highest levels of competition.

As a four-time world championship podium finisher — including an indoor pentathlon gold won last year and a pair of heptathlon silvers at the outdoor worlds — the Canadian record holder's winning mentality inspired many, including Bishop.

"I think she's just changed the way people think on our team," says Bishop, who won 800-metre silver at the 2015 world championships and finished fourth in Rio. "We are there not just to compete, but to get a medal.

"She was a strong leader on our team, and an inspiration not just for our generation but for the next generation coming up."

With Theisen-Eaton being a fixture on the podium over the past few years at the national and international level, there wil be a noticeable vacancy in the women's multi-events.

"She leaves very large shoes to fill," says Bishop. "She's certainly going to be missed, just having her to joke around with pre- and post-competition as a friend but also as a competitor on the world stage. She opens up a big spot for others to come in and take her place."

Difficult decision

Former Canadian heptathlon record holder Jessica Zelinka was at the height of her career in 2012 when Theisen-Eaton was first emerging on the international scene.

Zelinka finished a disappointing seventh at the 2012 London Games, and says she can relate to Theisen-Eaton's feeling that she fell short of her ultimate Olympic goal. Theisen-Eaton was considered a contender for gold in Rio.

"I can totally relate that she came there for a purpose and intention and this was her last shot," says Zelinka, who describes her own career as "in transition" but has not officially announced her retirement. "It was the same thing for me in 2012. To have that feeling of, I did everything I could possibly do and it still didn't turn out the way I had hoped for.

"As [Theisen-Eaton] said in her [retirement announcement], she got to a point where she was just so happy it was over. I'm glad she could share that in her announcement because it's not always about the medals and what the public sees. She was successful and got the Canadian record and all of that but it was about the journey. She knows she can walk away knowing she did her best regardless of the outcome."

Lasting legacy

Like Perdita Felicien, Bishop and Drouin, Theisen-Eaton was the first Canadian to win a major international medal in her event in recent history.

Her success has shown the next generation of athletes what's possible — a sentiment that is not lost on nationally ranked up-and-coming heptathletes Rachael McIntosh of Calgary and Dallyssa Huggins, a freshman at the University of Maryland.

"She and Damian Warner kind of created a name for our event and our sport, which is hard to do in Canada," says McIntosh. "She's helped to put [the heptathlon] on the map"

Huggins, who says Theisen-Eaton's career inspired her to take up the event, sees her as someone she can model her own career after.

"She rose from a small town in Saskatchewan and came in third at the Olympics," says Huggins. "She showed us if you come from the bottom and you work really hard, your dreams can come true."