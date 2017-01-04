Two of the best multi-event track and field athletes have announced their retirements together.

Canadian Brianne Theisen-Eaton and American hubby Ashton Eaton left the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with a bronze and gold medals, respectively. The two have been married since July 13, 2013, and their coach, Harry Marra, officiated their wedding.

With the careers these two have had, it is no surprise that the sports world was quick to share their thoughts and thanks to a duo, which has combined for 12 major international medals.

My passions & interests have changed. Track has given me so much, but it's time to retire. Thank you for the journey https://t.co/QRMHLBiKc8 — @btheiseneaton

I give everything to the decathlon. I did all I could. Thank u for making it the best time of my life. I'm retiring. https://t.co/x6kPMp9Jxz — @AshtonJEaton

Athletics Canada was full of warm wishes for Eaton, and Tory Nyhaug, a Canadian Olympic BMX racer, was quick to agree.

Congrats on an amazing career with the WR, 2x @Olympics Gold & constant support/love for @btheiseneaton. Hats off to you, @AshtonJEaton. pic.twitter.com/ogFRKDcKgj — @AthleticsCanada

Erin Teschuk is a fellow Canadian track and field athlete who competes in the 3,000 metres steeplechase and gave an inside view of how the two have impacted the sport.

Congratulations @WeAreEaton on unbelievable careers. Two of the most inspiring athletes and people. You've changed the sport forever 🇺🇸🇨🇦 https://t.co/dD2Y4FtCWZ — @ErinTeschuk

Marissa Kurtimah, another fellow Canadian track and field athlete who competes predominately in the sprint events, was at a loss for words.