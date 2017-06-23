South Africa's most famous ultra-marathon runner was reportedly mugged at gunpoint while out jogging.
Friday's reports say Bruce Fordyce was robbed of his shoes and watch by two men who pulled up next to him in a car and pointed guns at him in the Johannesburg suburb of Westcliff.
The Times newspaper quotes Fordyce as saying the muggers were "welcome" to his old running shoes, noting they had done about 1,000 kilometres and "smelled like Camembert."
The 61-year-old Fordyce won the grueling 89-kilometre Comrades Marathon nine times, including eight in a row from 1981-88.
He told The Times he returned home after the mugging to get another pair of shoes and then completed his early-morning run.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.