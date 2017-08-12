CBC Sports' Scott Russell had the opportunity to go one-on-one with IAAF president Sebastian Coe.

Among the topics discussed were his stance on doping and whether or not lifetime bans should be implemented on offenders.

Coe recently expressed his displeasure after Justin Gatlin's win in the 100-metre at the track and field world championships.

He told the BBC that he's "not eulogistic at the thought of somebody who has served two bans in our sport walking off with one of the biggest prizes our sport has to offer."

Click on the media player above to view the full interview.