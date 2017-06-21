The Russian track federation says three of its runners have been handed 4-year doping bans after steroids were found during retesting of their Olympic samples.
Anastasia Kapachinskaya, who had already been stripped of her 4x400-metre relay Olympic silver from 2008, has had her results since then officially annulled. American runner Francena McCorory is set to inherit Kapachinskaya's 400 bronze from the 2011 world championships.
Denis Alekseev, a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in the 4x400 relay, and distance runner Inga Abitova, were also banned. Abitova has also been banned previously.
The retesting program launched last year by the International Olympic Committee has caught more than 100 athletes, with Russians the largest group.
