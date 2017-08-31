Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition will feature coverage from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Brussels.

Coverage will feature Canada's Aaron Brown in the men's 200-metre event, while Canadian pole vault record-holder Alysha Newman will also be in action at the AG Memorial Van Damme.