Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition will feature coverage from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Zurich.

Coverage will feature legendary distance runner Mo Farah competing in his final Diamond League event – the 5000-metre race – as well as Canadian Mo Ahmed's last chance to beat Farah at that distance.

Other Canadians in action include Michael Mason (high jump), Shawn Barber (pole vault), Liz Gleadle (javelin), Crystal Emmanuel (200m), and Melissa Bishop (800m).

Men's 100m world champ Justin Gatlin will be competing in Zurich, facing off agaiunst a field that incluides jamaican Asafa Powell and fellow American Christian Coleman.