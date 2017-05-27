Canadian sprint sensation Andre De Grasse posted a sub-10-second time in the men's 100-metre final but finished just off the podium Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore.

In the wind-aided race, American Ronnie Baker led six men under the 10-second mark to win the event in a time of 9.86. China's Bingtian Su was second at 9.92, followed by Great Britain's Chijindu Ujah in 9.95.

"I felt great," Baker said. "I felt like I had a really good start for the first time in a long time, so that was amazing and after that I just went through my motions, executed and came out with a victory."

Ronnie Baker beats out Andre De Grasse, Justin Gatlin at Prefontaine Classic0:45

De Grasse finished fourth with a time of 9.96. The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., was coming off a 200-metre win at the Jamaica International Invitational last weekend.

"It's just getting to the start of the season and it's my third 100 of the year," De Grasse said. "I'm just trying to find my feet and find my fitness. I'll definitely come around later in the year."

Andre De Grasse: 'Trying to find my feet'0:37

De Grasse edged American rival Justin Gatlin, who came in fifth at 9.97.

Farah triumphs again

Mo Farah pounded his chest after crossing the finish line on a U.S. track for perhaps the final time.

Farah won the 5,000 in 13 minutes, 0.70 seconds.

The British distance specialist, who won Olympic gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Rio Games last year, plans to retire from track races after the World Championships in London this August. He's said that after that he'll likely focus on the marathon.

"If I wasn't enjoying it, I wouldn't be winning," Farah said, holding his toddler son Hussein. "I'm happy, I'm enjoying and I work hard. As long as you work hard and you believe in yourself you can come up with the results."

Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., finished sixth in 13:08.16.

.@Mo_Farah wins the 5000m in 13:00.70 at the #PreClassic #EugeneDL pic.twitter.com/Nun9P2z0S4 — @iaaforg

Bishop starts season in 6th

Melissa Bishop of Eganville, Ont., was sixth in the 800 metres, finishing the race in 1:59.52.

"It's the season opener, so I'm happy that it's under two [minutes] but it shows there's some work to do and it's just about getting in more races and exploring the tactics," Bishop said.

Melissa Bishop: 'There's some work to do'0:26

South Africa's Caster Semenya won the race in 1:57.78.

Caster Semenya is pushed all the way to the line to win the 800m in 1:57.78.#PreClassic #EugeneDL pic.twitter.com/EMrmSzpIGI — @iaaforg

Shawn Barber from Toronto achieved a IAAF world championships standard by clearing 5.71 metres in the pole vault while finishing fifth.

Quebec City's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot ran the mile race in 3:55.83 to finish ninth.