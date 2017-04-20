Olympic champion hurdler Brianna Rollins of the United States has received a one-year suspension for failures to disclose her whereabouts to anti-doping officials.
Her suspension is retroactive to Sept. 27, 2016, the date of her last missed whereabouts report.
Her gold medal, part of a medals sweep by U.S. 100-metre hurdlers at the Rio Games last year, will not be stripped.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Rollins was not available for testing three times last year, which constitutes an anti-doping violation.
Rollins completed eight out-of-competition tests during 2016 and did not test positive.
In a news release, her attorneys said at least one of her missed tests resulted from "confusion created by the computer program" that required her to list her locations.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.